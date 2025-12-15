King Edward Serves Hot Result For Pook - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: December 15, 2025
DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — Pook & Pook’s Online Only Decorative Arts auction on December 3 presented nearly 825 lots in a wide range of collecting categories. Earning the sale-high price was a sterling silver Gorham tea and coffee service in the King Edward pattern. Complete with a Dutch strainer and stand and a plated tray, the set weighed around 133 troy ounces and was bid to $6,000, including buyer’s premium, selling to a trade buyer ($4,4/4,800). Additional results from the sale will be featured in a later issue.
