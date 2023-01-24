A Tale Of Two Collections — Kindig & Santore Headline Sotheby’s Americana - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — In neither the best of times nor the worst of times, Sotheby’s Americana Week was capped by two single-owner collections: that of illustrator and Windsor chair connoisseur, Charles and Olenka Santore, and of the Kindigs, longtime Pennsylvania dealers. With auctions still ongoing at press time, the top lot from the Santore sale, which took place January 19, was a Philadelphia brown-painted scroll-carved comb-back knuckle Windsor armchair that graced the cover of Santore’s indispensable book, The Windsor Style in America: Volume II (Philadelphia, 1987). After heated bidding from competition in the room and on the phones, it sold for $378,000 to a bidder on the phones, underbid in the room. Two days later, the top lot in the Kindig sale was a Philadelphia Chippendale mahogany tall case clock with works by Frederick Maus and case attributed to George Pickering, which retained its original finials and rooster cartouche; it also sold to a phone bidder, for $132,300. A complete recap of Sotheby’s Americana Week sales will be featured in an upcoming issue.