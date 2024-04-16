Kiersten Busch Joins Our Editorial Staff

Published: April 16, 2024
NEWTOWN, CONN. — Antiques and The Arts Weekly is delighted to welcome Kiersten Busch to its editorial staff as our new assistant editor.
Busch, originally from Media, Penn., attended Franklin & Marshall College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in literature. Prior to joining A&AW, she was a personal assistant in Woodbridge, Conn. She left her previous position to reconnect with her passions for writing and the arts.
Busch loves all things Shakespeare, anime and manga, thrifting, and writing: she lives in New Haven, Conn., with her girlfriend and cat.
Hindman To Merge With Freeman’s
January 9, 2024
Carly Timpson Joins Our Editorial Staff
November 7, 2023
April Historic Architecture Tours Resume In Fairfield County
April 19, 2023
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036