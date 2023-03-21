Keyston Brothers Saddle Up To Lead Annual March In Montana Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

GREAT FALLS, MONT. — Described as the finest Keyston Bros saddle ever made, a silver parade saddle, circa 1950, virtually covered with sterling silver and featuring 30 14K gold horsehead overlay decorations and more moseyed to the top of the March in Montana auctions March 17-18, selling for $79,950, including buyer’s premium. The silver and leather masterwork had 13 Ute Chieftain sterling decorations displayed together with all matching accessories, including serape, tapaderos, bridle and bit, martingale, corona and crupper/hipdrop, which is rarely seen on any of the these saddles. The silver and leather were engraved and tooled in floral designs, and “Dedicated to Millstream Hub” was engraved on the cantle. Included with the saddle was a custom stand, made in the style of Ed Bohlin, four fancy rider outfits and several miscellaneous parade decorations for the horse. Keyston Bros bought out Heiser Saddle Co in 1950 and many silver pieces were made from original Heiser dies, including the sterling Ute Chieftain head featured on this saddle. The 36th two-session live auction presented by Coeur d’Alene Galleries and the Coeur d’Alene Art Auction in the Elks Lodge drew dealers and buyers from around the world. March featured more than 750 lots of Western art and sculpture and cowboy and Native collectibles. A future review will discuss additional highlights.