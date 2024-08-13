Key Pieces In Diverse Collecting Realms Stoke Solid Prices At Hake’s

Review by W.A. Demers

YORK, PENN. — Prized Golden Age comics always lure collectors to Hake’s Auctions, and the firm’s July 30-31 online auction was no exception. Among the 2,120-lot selection was a star appearance by a CGC-rated 5.5 issue of Captain America Comics #1. It was a rare comic with a publication date of March 1941 and it contained the origin and first appearance of Captain America, Bucky Barnes and their sworn enemy, the Red Skull. Because World War II was roiling Europe, the cover depicted Captain America delivering a mighty punch to Adolf Hitler. The comic captured a winning bid of $172,221 from a private US collector. “This is not only a key Golden Age comic book with added historical significance, it’s also a key issue when compared to the entire realm of comic books,” said Alex Winter, president of Hake’s Auctions.

Even with its back cover missing and front cover detached, an issue of Superman #1, published in the summer of 1939 and including a more detailed Superman origin story, sold for $84,370. The back cover featured a Superman pin-up by Joe Shuster, though the comic often ended up missing because many readers removed the cover to display it. The issue featured stories written and illustrated by Superman’s co-creators, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

“It was a solid auction overall,” Winter said of the sale that totaled $2.9 million and posted a 95 percent sell-through rate. “Once again, the diversity of our auctions struck a chord with collectors. We offered key pieces in the collecting categories of comics, original art, action figures, sports and political memorabilia, and we set record prices in all of those areas. Bidding was fast and furious on the closing days, as always, and once the dust settled we were blown away by the results.”

The pop-culture auction spanned the many categories that have drawn collectors to Hake’s throughout its 57 years in business.

Characterized by Hake’s as “the best example we have ever offered,” was a Star Wars (1978) action figure of a Jawa, graded 90 – near mint/mint – by the Action Figure Authority (AFA). With a vinyl cape, it brought a record $44,262. The 12-Back-A blister card contained the 2¼-inch-tall Kenner action figure. The winning combination here was the unpunched card and vinyl cape without any discoloration, according to the catalog notes.

Hake’s fans expect the unusual to cross the block, and expectations were met when an unusual hybrid sample, combining a Princess Leia Organa in Boussh Disguise action figure with a 1982 Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Boba Fett 4-Back card, which commanded $40,814. Made in Taiwan and in an archival case, this salesman’s sample is the only known example of this unique variation. AFA-graded 75 excellent plus/near mint and accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Collectible Investment Brokerage (CIB), the duo came to Hake’s from the Wayne Gillespie collection.

Of course, there were also less esoteric Star Wars staples sold, like a scarcely found, high-grade and sealed example of the iconic starship — the Millenium Falcon. Sealed examples rarely come up for sale, and this AFA 80 near mint Millennium Falcon, which realized $28,556, was surely destined to anchor any Star Wars collection.

A fast-rising category in the realm of collectibles is original comic book art, especially cover art. Hake’s presented an oil painting of the original cover art used for Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #6, which was published by Marvel in December 1985 and included art by Bill Sienkiewicz. In the 1980s, Sienkiewicz produced highly stylized imagery, a significant change from most mainstream comics. He used paints, photorealism and collage elements, thereby transforming the comics landscape. Sienkiewicz’s Moon Knight oil painting rose to the selling price of $35,046.

In the same category was Sam Kieth’s original pen-and-ink art for the cover of Marvel Comics Presents – Ghost Rider #99, published in March 1992. In this scene Ghost Rider (Danny Ketch) is surrounded by D’Sprytes, the goblin-like minions of the Fear Lord D’Spayre. Measuring 11-1/8 by 17-1/8 inches, Kieth’s artwork went out at $29,854.

Debuting in January 1985, Rankin/Bass Productions introduced the animated television series, ThunderCats. The show centered around a space-based species of cat-like aliens who search for a new planet — Third Earth — but instead discover the evil of Mumm-Ra and the Mutants of Plun-Darr. It wasn’t long before a ThunderCats toy line was released by LJN in conjunction with the cartoon series.

One such rare figure was offered encased in a blister card — a 7-inch-tall LJN/Rainbow Toys action figure with the Thunderwings vehicle accessory. The European release of Thunderwings Lion-O differs from the American release, in that this action figure comes with Battle-Matic Action, Sword of Omens and “Secret Power Ring” that causes the figure’s eyes to light up. Lion-O lit up the podium and computer screens at $24,274.

Among the top selling political memorabilia, an important 1896 button depicting William McKinley and Garret Hobart riding a bicycle to the White House elicited $17,588. The button is considered among the rarest and most desirable pin-back designs in the hobby. Its rim slogan read, “Gold Didn’t Get There July 7th/But Watch Us Take It There Nov. 3rd.” The first part of the slogan referred to the date of the Democratic National Convention, where William Jennings Bryan made his famous “Cross of Gold” speech.

Also up for bid was a Hughes and Fairbanks furled flag jugate button, circa 1906-16. Measuring 1¼ inches with a Bastian Bros., back paper, the front featured a richly colored American flag flanked by oval portraits of candidates Charles Evans Hughes and Charles W. Fairbanks against a lime green background. The button found a buyer for $13,759.

Mechanical toys were led by a 3¼-inch-tall, walking Marx made wind-up Batman that strode to $15,340. The plastic Batman and removable key came with a scarce original box that depicted the cowled crusader on four panels and included logos on the top and bottom flaps.

In the same vein, an 8-inch-tall action figure of Batman, contained in a window box, took $12,980 against a $400/700 estimate.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. Hake’s next auction is slated for November. For information, 866-404-9800 (toll-free), 717-434-1600 or www.hakes.com.