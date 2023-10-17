Kevin Smith Comic Art Sale Delivers Success In Bodnar’s Auction

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. — Bodnar’s Auction House said it is thrilled with the resounding success of the Kevin Smith comic art sale, conducted on September 27. The auction, curated in collaboration with filmmaker and pop culture icon Kevin Smith, achieved remarkable results, setting new benchmarks in the world of comic art auctions.

The sale presented collectors and enthusiasts with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire exclusive comic art pieces directly linked to Kevin Smith’s creative journey. With a selection of original artwork, sketches and signed pieces, the auction captivated audiences from around the globe.

Bodnar’s reported more than 3,000 registered bidders from 40 countries with more than 75,000 hits on the catalog that was broadcast live on Bodnar’s Auction website, LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable, AuctionZip and Bidspirit. The sale’s live feed was also broadcasted on Bodnar’s Facebook page where those who missed the action can watch it again. Kevin Smith himself was in the house talking about each piece as it sold. Smith reminisced about each piece, how he obtained it and how the stories came to be. At one point on all platforms more than 2,000 people were watching the live event. A total of 176 lots were sold with no reserves, the sale totaling $458,422.

The auction featured an assortment of original comic art from Smith’s personal collection. Art enthusiasts eagerly bid on iconic pieces, including original artwork from Daredevil, Batman, Preacher, Sandman and Green Arrow. The works drew spirited bidding, resulting in everything flying past its high estimates. Every lot also came with a COA from Bodnar’s Auction autographed by Smith.

Highlights of the top lots included original comic book art – Frank Miller Daredevil Issue #161 Page #22. Pencils by Frank Miller. Inker Klaus Janson, with multiple images of Daredevil and Bullseye in a fight scene and a mention of Black Widow’s name. It sold $79,650 against a $20/40,000 estimate.

An original comic book cover art – Daredevil Issue #8 – Marvel Knights Series; also, cover to Marvel Knights Omnibus. Pencils by Joe Quesada. Inker Jimmy Palmiotti. Double Signed By Artists. Images of Daredevil and Spiderman sold for $27,140.

Original comic book art – Saga of the Swamp Thing Issue #21 Page 20 – “The Anatomy Lesson” by Alan Moore. Pencils by Stephen Bissette. Inker John Totleben, image of Swamp Thing sold for $30,680.

Original comic book art DC/Vertigo Preacher Issue #9 Page 14. Art by Steve Dillon. Signed by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon. Includes flashback to Jesse’s childhood with multiple images of adult Jesse and numerous panels of Jesse as a child and John Custer. Sold for $10,620 against a $750-$1,200 estimate.

The sale ended strong with the last two lots selling for well above their estimates, including DC Starman #33 colored cover art by Tony Harris, with an image of Batman with Starman on cover, which sold for $8,850 and original comic book art – Daredevil Issue #5 Pages 8 and 9 – Marvel Knights Series. Pencils by Joe Quesada. Inker Jimmy Palmiotti. Signed by Kevin Smith, Jimmy Palmiotti and Joe Quesada. Images show Daredevil and Mephisto. It sold for $10,620 against its $2/4,000 estimate.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of the Kevin Smith comic art sale,” said Joe Bodnar, owner of Bodnar’s Auction House. “The auction showcased the immense talent and creativity of Kevin Smith, as well as the deep connection he has established with fans through his work. Each piece selling well beyond its high estimate demonstrates the enduring impact of Smith’s contributions to the world of comic art.”

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.bodnarsauction.com or 732-631-3347.