Kent’s Adirondack Landscape Tempts Cottone Bidders

GENESEO, N.Y. – Soaring beyond its $80/120,000 estimate and bringing $336,000 from a private collector from the Adirondacks who was bidding on the phone at Cottone Auctions’ October 3 sale, was “Tree Tops and Mountain Peaks” by Rockwell Kent (American, 1882-1971). The 1960 oil on canvas measured nearly 40 by 50 inches in the frame and had been exhibited at the Adirondack Museum and was illustrated in Caroline M. Welsh & Scott R. Ferris’ book, The View from Asgaard. Rockwell Kent’s Adirondack Legacy. It was one of several five-figure lots in what Matt Cottone said was “a great sale;” a more extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue.