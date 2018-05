STONY BROOK, N.Y. – Kenneth M. Newman, former proprietor of the Old Print Shop and an expert on American Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century prints, died on May 8 at Stony Brook Hospital. He was 90.

Following brief service in the United States Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II and work as a carpenter building houses near Orient, N.Y., Kenneth joined his father Harry Shaw Newman in the antiques business in New York City in 1949. Working up from the shipping department of the Old Print Shop, he observed, learned and became an expert in prints, maps and American art – notably, the work of Currier & Ives, John James Audubon and historical prints.

Kenneth had no use for an office. He stood amid the Old Print Shop’s bustle, welcoming all and sharing his professional passions. His enthusiasm for building private and public American art collections endures in his sons, Robert and Harry, and their management of the family business.

After a 61-year tenure, Ken hung up his suit and tie, retiring at 86 to return to Orient, N.Y., with his wife to the house they built when they married. A 71-year veteran of the Orient Fire Department, Kenneth always considered Orient his home. He was a staple at the Orient Country Store, where he chatted over coffee and sandwiches. He spent summers riding his mower, gardening and fishing. In winter, he enjoyed hunting and iceboating.

Kenneth always had a twinkle in his eye and a warm smile. He appreciated a good ladder, enjoyed fireworks and loved a cherry vanilla ice cream cone. He was a heck of a storyteller and had a laugh that filled the room. Most important, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jerie Reeves Newman; four children, Janice Caufield and her husband Ed, Robert Newman and his wife Susan, Nancy Newman, and Harry Newman and his wife Claire; ten grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.

A celebration of Kenneth’s life is planned for June 23. Donations on his behalf may be made to the Orient Fire Department, the Orient Congregational Church, or the Oysterponds Historical Society.

-Submitted by the family