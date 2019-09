Kelly Kinzle Tapped To Head Morphy’s New Americana & Folk Art Division

DENVER, PENN. — Dan Morphy, president of Morphy Auctions, has announced a new addition to the company’s roster of expert consultants. Prominent Pennsylvania Americana dealer Kelly Kinzle has been appointed to help launch and supervise Morphy’s new Americana, folk art and American decorative arts division.

“Kelly and I have known each other for more than 20 years,” said Morphy. “His reputation and knowledge of all types of Americana and American decorative art is second to none. On top of that, he’s well versed in American fine art. There are very few in Kelly’s league. We feel so privileged that he agreed to join our team of consultants.”

Kinzle, who operates his own antiques business on the square in historic New Oxford, Penn., grew up in an atmosphere of antiques and auctions. Both his parents were antiques dealers who went on to establish America’s first stoneware auctions, under the business name Kinzle Galleries in Duncansville (metro Altoona), Penn. Kinzle learned the family business and later became a licensed auctioneer producing his own stoneware sales. Twenty years ago, Kinzle relocated to New Oxford to join his then-fiancee, now-wife, Paralee.

“I have never wanted to do anything except buy and sell antiques,” said Kinzle, who exhibits at the Winter Show, the New Hampshire Antiques Show, Philadelphia Antiques and Art Show, York Antiques Show and the Annual Delaware Antiques Show, among others. He is a member of the Antique Dealers of America, the New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association and the Kentucky Rifle Association.

“Over the past 15 years, I’ve become even more focused on Americana,” Kinzle said. “When Dan approached me and asked if I would fine-tune the American decorative arts part of his business, a few conversations followed and we both decided it would work out very well.”

From those conversations, Kinzle and Morphy found that they were in total agreement about the value an Americana division would add to Morphy’s status as a full-service auction house.

“Dan and I both felt that there was a need in the marketplace for an auction house like Morphy’s, with its outstanding marketing and promotional team and superior customer service both on the consignor side and the buyer side, to open a division dedicated to Americana and American fine and decorative art,” Kinzle said. “This new division will create an exciting opportunity for top-tier Americana outside of New York. I’m extremely pleased to be working with Dan and his outstanding team.

“Among auction houses, Morphy’s is unique. They are committed to finding fresh-to-the-market collections and they have an infrastructure in place that runs like clockwork, from one sale to the next. They create a marketing plan and produce a hardbound catalog for all of their auctions — every auction is important to them. Also, there’s always a four-week preview time at the gallery and online, which maximizes the exposure of merchandise and increases the number of bidder sign-ups.”

Kinzle’s first project at Morphy’s is the curation and cataloging of “The Susquehanna Collection,” so named because it was sourced in Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna region. The core of the collection originally belonged to Joe Kindig Jr and passed by descent through the Kindig family before being acquired by the consignor.

“Most of the collection consists of Eighteenth Century and some early Nineteenth Century Pennsylvania items. There are around 50 early long rifles and 100 pieces of outstanding early furniture,” Kinzle said. “It’s a very nice collection whose contents have not been seen in the marketplace for decades.”

Kinzle, who maintains a busy schedule with his gallery and exhibiting at antiques shows throughout the United States, said he will continue dealing in much the same fashion. “As of now, we don’t think my business will change much,” he told Antiques and The Arts Weekly. “We will still be buying and selling, keeping the shop and the shows. Although doing less shows might not be a bad idea.

“We look forward to adding this to our schedule. There are some great collections that have been out of the marketplace for a long time that we look forward to promoting.”

The Susquehanna Collection will be auctioned in the second or third week of January, with no reserve on any of the items.

