Keith Haring Print Goes Apocalyptic In Neely’s Two-Day Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LANTANA, FLA. — Neely Auction conducted a fall two-day Palm Beach Antiques to Modern estate auction on November 12 and 13. Original artwork from a discerning art collector’s living estate was the main event on day two with original paintings and sculptures from Keith Haring, Peter Max, James Rizzi, Linda Le Kniff, Joan Miro, Alexander Calder, Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali, Picasso, Lebo, Marc Chagall and more. Keith Haring’s screenprint, “Apocalypse 8” numbered 58/90, 1988, from the artist’s series of the same name, showing violent, warlike imagery, including a satanic child, was the top lot at $8,750, including buyer’s premium. It was pencil-signed, numbered and dated bottom right, measuring 38 by 38 inches. More about this sale will follow.