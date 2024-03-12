Keith Haring Ink On Paper Outpaces 1955 Aston Martin At Abell Auction

LOS ANGELES — The main draw at Abell Auction’s two-day May 9-10 sale was a parade of classic automobiles, but it was an untitled Sumi ink on paper by Keith Haring (1958-1990), offered on Day 1, that crossed the finish line with the top price overall. Dated June 29, 1988, signed and dated in pencil lower left, the maze-like work realized $387,500, including buyer’s premium. On Day 2 , a 1955 Aston Martin DB 2/4 MKII drophead coupe with an odometer reading of 26,560 drove away for $156,250. More highlights from this sale, which totaled more than $4 million, will be discussed in a follow-up review.