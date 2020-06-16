Katsikas Collection Produces Second Highest Earning Carnival Glass Auction To Date

CAMBRIDGE, OHIO- A Millersburg marigold Cleveland Memorial ashtray sold for $55,000 in Matthew Wroda Auctions’ June 13 sale. The sale offered the collection of New Hampshire dealer, collector and carnival glass expert Christina Katsikas. Auctioneer Jim Wroda said the company made the form in purple and marigold, with the latter the rarest color, with only four or five known. There only ten to 12 or so known in purple. The Millersburg Glass Company of Millersburg, Ohio, was in business for only a little more than three years from 1908 to 1911.

Katsikas is an expert in carnival glass and runs carnivalglassshowcase.com. Her research describes the ashtray as an object commemorating US President Grover Cleveland’s centennial. The ashtray depicts five scenes, including President Grover Cleveland’s tomb, a statue of the president, the Soldier’s & Sailor’s Monument, the Superior Viaducts and the Chamber of Commerce.

Wroda said he was very happy with the results of the sale and said it was the second highest grossing carnival glass auction ever at $792,000 on 304 lots.

Twenty-three lots sold above $10,000 in the auction and numerous auction records were set for forms. Among them was a $9,000 record for a grape and cable vase by Northwood in electric purple, a $26,000 result on a Millersburg Vaseline Butterfly & Corn vase and a $4,750 result on marigold two flowers footed chop plate by Fenton.

The sale went about $100,000 over estimate and auctioneer Wroda said the firm was very pleased with the bidding. The auction house had one day of previews where people could sign up for 45-minute slots to inspect the pieces while wearing gloves and masks. Auction day featured live gallery bidding with six foot distances between all parties. The auction was run on Proxibid and LiveAuctioneers in addition to phones, absentee and the live gallery bidders.

Matthew Wroda Auctioneers’ next sale runs June 27. For more information, www.matthewwrodaauctions.com.