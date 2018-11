Kathleen Seibel, 72, Catskill Antiques Dealer

CATSKILL, N.Y. — Kathleen Seibel, 72, of Catskill passed away on October 31. She was born in New York City, a daughter of the late Henry J. and Helen Lydon. Kathleen and her husband, Philip, owned and operated an antiques business in Catskill for many years.

Said Jenkinstown Antiques owner Sanford Levy, “It is with sadness that I learned of the death of old friend and fellow antiques dealer/lover Kathy Seibel. I have so many shared memories of wonderful times and beautiful things with Kathy and her husband, Phil. May their memories touch many people.”

Philip A. Seibel died April 21, 2014. Survivors include a son, Philip Seibel (Heather Richards), of Amherst, Mass., and granddaughter Isabel Seibel. Funeral arrangements by Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, Catskill, were at the convenience of the family. A guestbook for condolence messages is at www.millspaughcamerato.com/obituary/kathleen-seibel/catskill-ny/1820969.