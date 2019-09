LITCHFIELD, CONN. — A six-carat Kashmir sapphire and 1.20-carat baguette diamond ring was estimated at $100/150,000 when it came to the block at Litchfield County Auctions on September 15. There were 12 phone bidders for the ring and heavy competition between the phones when the lot opened for $50,000. After going back and forth several times, the ring from the estate of Rosalie Coe Weir sold to a New York City dealer on the phone for $377,000 with premium — a glittering price for the oval, mixed cut (faceted) medium blue sapphire. For information, 860-567-4661 or www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com.