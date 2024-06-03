Kashmir Sapphire Earns Top Dollar At Bill Smith’s

Published: June 3, 2024
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Bill Smith’s May 29 Post-Memorial Day Sale achieved nearly $1 million and was led by a 5.23-carat Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring that achieved $72,000. Second place honors went to a low mileage 2011 Corvette that brought $42,000. Rounding out the highest prices at $33,000 was a small, circa 1760 Queen Ann dropleaf table. There was a large collection, including Seventeenth and Eighteenth Century American, English and European furniture and accessories that had been off the market for years and did well. A full report will follow; prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.
