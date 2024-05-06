Kashmir Sapphire Brooch Earns $437,500, Tops Grogan’s Sale

BOSTON — Grogan & Co’s May 4 and 5 sale of fine art and jewelry was led by a platinum and diamond brooch with a Kashmir sapphire that sold for $437,500. Three other pieces of jewelry — a Burmese ruby and diamond ring, a Columbian emerald sautoir and a 5.52-carat diamond and gold ring — sold for a combined total of $147,500. Fine art included a number of Old Master prints, one of which, Albrecht Durer’s “Knight, Death, and the Devil,” achieved $100,000. A pair of pastel and pencil portraits on paper by Ruth H.M. Bascom that were part of a group of works by the artist that descended in her family earned $50,000. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a more expansive report will be published in a future issue.