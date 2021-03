PLANTATION, FLA. – Karen Anne Marquis, 60, of Plantation Fla., passed away unexpectedly at home on February 24. Born in Danbury, Conn., Karen grew up in a family of antique collectors and caught the fever herself. At the time of her death, Karen owned a successful business named MarquisModern.com, which specialized in high end Midcentury Modern furniture and accessories. She was a passionate volunteer at several dog rescue organizations in southern Florida. She graduated from Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., and attended Newtown High School in Connecticut.

Karen is survived by her longtime partner and love, Clay Rotolo; father Bobby (Nancy) Marquis (formerly of Danbury and Newtown Conn.) of Glen, N.H.; sister Kathleen Marquis of El Cajon, Calif.; and, five great rescue dogs named Harvey, Luke, Cora, Andy and Evie. She was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Sprindis Marquis. Arrangements are private. Contributions in Karen’s memory to an Animal Rescue Group in your local area would be her fondest wish.