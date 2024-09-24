Kaminski’s Carmelite Monastery Auction

DANVERS, MASS. — Kaminski Auctions conducted a momentous on-site auction at the Carmelite Monastery in Danvers on Saturday, August 17. This unique event, marking the permanent closure of the monastery’s chapel, was held to benefit the remaining Carmelite nuns. Established in 1958 under the guidance of His Eminence Richard Cardinal Cushing, DD, LL.D., the monastery has been a vital part of the community and spiritual life in the region.

The auction presented an extraordinary selection of items from the chapel, including large multi-sectional stained-glass windows, an elegant marble altar and a range of sacred artifacts such as chalices, candlesticks and a jewel-encrusted monstrance. The event drew a diverse audience, including clergy and members of various religious orders, all eager to acquire pieces of this unique collection. Buyers managed the removal and transportation of their purchases, a detail that did not diminish their enthusiasm.

Among the notable items sold was a French gilt brass monstrance adorned with diamonds, pearls, rubies, emeralds and sapphires. The largest diamond, approximately two carats, was sold for $26,400, attracting multiple bids from online platforms. Two Gorham gilt sterling chalices from 1938, each encrusted with three diamonds, fetched $5,400 each.

The auction also featured a collection of large stained-glass windows, which were acquired in their entirety by the owner of a Peterborough, N.H., property previously occupied by Carmelite brothers. This collection, including a significant circular window signed by Rambusch, sold for a total exceeding $60,000. The new owner was not certain of their plans for the windows but has assured Kaminski the collection will stay together.

Additionally, a set of three bronze bells, including a 530-pound bell, a 265-pound bell and a 165-pound bell, along with remote electronic equipment, sold for $10,200.

An elegant green marble altar with carved and gilded inscriptions achieved a sale price of $3,360, while a painted carved wood statue of Mary Magdalene also sold for the same amount.

Even the monastery’s outdoor equipment brought great prices. A Ferris ISX 3300 commercial riding mower sold for $15,000 while their Club Car golf cart sold for $3,120.

Other items, including oak and brass Brutalist-style lecterns, side tables, and various lighting fixtures, were eagerly acquired by collectors, often surpassing their estimated values.

The auction not only celebrated the rich heritage of the Carmelite Monastery but also offered collectors a rare opportunity to acquire significant pieces of religious and historical importance. This event served as a tribute to the enduring value and beauty of these sacred artifacts, ensuring their legacy for future generations.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For more information, 978-927-2223 or www.kaminskiauctions.com.