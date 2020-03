BEVERLY, MASS. – Two book lots on ancient Chinese bronzes and stone sculptures, offered consecutively, brought the top two prices when they were offered at Kaminski Auctions on March 21. The leading price of the sale was $11,400, achieved for a seven-volume set titled Ancient Chinese Archaic Bronzes, in a slip case with an estimate of $100/200. It narrowly beat out a book on Chinese ancient stone sculptures, also estimated at $100/200 and which brought $9,000. Both were consigned from the Palm Beach, Fla., estate of Alfreda Rochelle-Thomas and were acquired by two different phone bidders. For more information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.