Kaminski Opens The Season With September Estates Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BEVERLY, MASS. – Kaminski Auctions began its fall auction schedule with a two-day auction on September 24-25, featuring paintings and furniture from a stately Georgian house on Lothrop Street in Beverly, Mass.

The top-selling lot was a painting from the Lothrop Street estate by William Sergeant Kendall (American, 1869-1938), titled “St Ives Pray For Us,” an oil on canvas, signed and dated 1890. It brought $24,000. A painting by William McGregor Paxton (American, 1869-1941), titled “Nude Woman,” signed and dated 1979 sold for $3,600, while a J.W. Godward, painting titled “Young Woman,” oil on canvas achieved the price of $3,960. All sold on the phones with spirited bidding on all three paintings.

An unusual entry was a map titled Map of the Most Inhabited Part of New England. It was a hand-colored engraving by the Eighteenth Century German engraver Lucas Voch, initially published in Augsburg in 1777. In very good condition, it sold for $2,280 to a phone bidder.

The second most coveted lot in the sale was an exquisitely constructed 18K gold and diamond bracelet having two sapphires at the closure. The bracelet was shaped like a laurel wreath with each branch ending in a small diamond. The remarkable workmanship drove this bracelet to the surprising price of $12,000. A 14K yellow gold coin bracelet with three coins, including an 1881 $5 Liberty/Coronet head sold for $2,400 to a lucky floor bidder.

A set of Hermes Le Jardin de Pythagore pattern dinnerware and a second lot of serving pieces sold for $4,200 and $2,520 respectively, both sold to the same phone bidder.

The star lot of Day One was a set of six Tucroma leather chairs by the Italian designer Guido Faleschini for Pace Furniture, circa 1970. They brought a hammer price of $4,800 with buyer’s premium. Day One also saw two Asian lots surpassing their auction estimates. The first was a Chinese blue and white hexagonal porcelain vase with Guangxu mark, standing 17Ã¾ inches tall that sold to the internet at $4,063. The second was a similar Nineteenth Century Chinese blue and white porcelain vase decorated with a landscape scene and a poem, with a Kangxi mark on the base that sold for $3,500.

Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Kaminski’s upcoming sales include an onsite auction featuring the second part of the Anthony Athanas Collection on October 29, an Estate, Jewelry & Couture Auction on November 12 and the Annual Thanksgiving auction on November 26-27. For information, 978-927-2223 or www.kaminskiauctions.com.