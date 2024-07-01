Kainen Painting Tops Sloans & Kenyon June Estate Sale

CHEVY CHASE, MD. — Leading Sloans & Kenyon’s June Estate Catalogue Auction on June 27 was “Argo,” an oil on canvas painting by American painter and printmaker Jacob Kainen (1909-2001). The sale comprised of a large single-owner collection offering myriad antiquities, ethnographica and artisan items, as well as paintings, sculpture, jewelry and furniture, among others. “Argo” was completed in 1991 and was signed on the lower right-hand corner. The 50-by-60-inch framed painting also had two gallery labels verso; one from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American Art, which was undated, and one from the Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass., for the artist’s retrospective, which spanned from January 21 to March 27, 1994. It found a new home for $12,700, more than doubling its low estimate. Additional highlights from this auction will be featured in an upcoming issue.