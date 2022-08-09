Ka-Qing! Chinese Textiles Soar For Marion - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MARION, MASS. — Nearly 100 lots from the Webb Estate provided treasure galore for bidders at Marion Antique Auctions’ 530-lot Connoisseur’s Sale on August 6. A group of six pieces of late Nineteenth and early Twentieth Century Qing dynasty textiles that received intense global interest prior to the sale proved to be the cream of the crop, closing at $79,200 to a Chinese buyer, bidding on the phone, who beat out competition on the phone and online. The lot, which had carried an estimate of $150/250, included a pair of embroidered square panels with gold threadwork, a red silk hanging embroidery with a fawn under a tree, another embroidered hanging depicting a landscape with a man and pagoda, a blue hanging with ships at sea and a large yellow silk bedspread. The lot was one of about a half-dozen lots of textiles Marion’s co-founder and owner Frank McNamee said had been in a trunk under the eaves and wrapped in 1910 newspaper. The Webb family had been in the diplomatic service in China during the Boxer Rebellion and likely acquired the textiles there. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Watch for a longer sale review in a future issue.