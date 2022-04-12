Ka-POW! Captain America Exceeds $3 Million At Heritage Auctions

DALLAS — A near-mint copy of 1941s Captain America Comics No. 1 sold on April 7 for $3,120,000 at Heritage Auctions Comics & Comic Art Signature® Auction to become one of the world’s most valuable comic books. Not only is that the highest price ever paid at auction for this volume, but the Sentinel of Liberty now joins Superman and Spider-Man as the only superheroes whose debuts have sold for more than $3 million. Live bidding opened at $1,825,000, then immediately jumped to $2.2 million. When bidding closed, the auction room erupted with applause. This is the fourth highest price ever paid for a comic book at auction. A CGC NM-9.2 copy of the Fantastic Four’s 1961 debut also sold for $1.5 million, marking the first time the title’s introduction has ever crossed the million-dollar mark. This is also the second highest price ever paid for a non-Golden Age comic.

