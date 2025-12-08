Jurassic Crocodile Fossil Swims To New Heights At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — On December 2, Heritage Auctions offered 334 lots of museum-caliber specimens and decorative offerings from the collection of a distinguished Southern California collector. Leading the charge after much pre-auction attention in the press was a crocodile (Steneosaurus bollensis) fossil dated to the Lower Jurassic period. Measuring 10 feet long and discovered in the Posidonienschiefer Formation in Holzmaden, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, the “rare and spectacular discovery” was mounted on a custom steel armature designed for wall display. A phone bidder secured the former apex predator of the Early Jurassic seas for $93,750, with premium. Additional highlights from the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.