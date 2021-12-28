‘June Leaf’ By Avedon Leads At William Bunch Auction

CHADDS FORD, PENN. — Richard Avedon’s (American, 1923-2004) photograph “June Leaf” led the lots presented in William Bunch Auctions’ December 14 quarterly fine and decorative arts sale. Selling for $40,625, including buyer’s premium, the large format silver gelatin on paper, signed and stamped on reverse, edition 4/10, measured 50 by 40 inches, presented in an acrylic shadowbox frame. Born in 1929, Leaf is an American artist known for her abstract allegorical paintings and drawings; she also works in Modernist kinetic sculpture and is based in New York City and Mabou, Nova Scotia. On December 13, the auction house presented a lineup of jewelry, the highest price of which was attained by a 2.50-carat diamond engagement ring solitaire that earned $15,600, including premium.

Highlights from both days will be review in an upcoming issue.