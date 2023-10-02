Jumbo ‘Dracula’ Lobby Card Tops Heritage Movie Posters Auction

DALLAS — Nearly 1,150 movie posters crossed the block at Heritage Auctions on September 30 and October 1, in the firm’s Movie Posters Signature auction. Leading the event at $28,800 was a jumbo lobby card for the gothic thriller, Dracula (Universal, 1931), which was coming to market after it was offered 13 years previously. The lot was cataloged as in “very good+” condition, and a rare opportunity for collectors. It was the highest price in a sale that saw top results in posters for The Bride of Frankenstein (Universal, 1935) and L’inhumaine (La Societe des Films Armor, 1924) and achieved an overall total of $1,560,045. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.