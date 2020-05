BRIMFIELD, MASS.—It was announced on Tuesday May 26 that the July 14-19 edition of Brimfield would be canceled. Paul McCarthy, chair of Brimfield’s Select Board wrote, “Though we are entering into a Phased Reopening of the Commonwealth, there appears little likelihood that we will be safely into the Phase 4 period by July and, even if we were, that conditions would allow for such large, intimate gatherings. It is the decision of the Select Board, therefore, that it would be contrary to the public good to consider having the Brimfield Flea Antique Market scheduled for July 14, 2020. Again, it is with a heavy heart that the Select Board makes this decision to officially declare the July show canceled. The Select Board saw no reason to delay this decision. The Town is cautiously optimistic that conditions will improve in time to salvage the September show; however, it would be prudent for all field operators to consider the implementation of new strategies to follow the guidelines for social distancing and aggressive hygiene that will likely be in place.”

The remaining edition of the year remains tentative and is schedule September 8-13.

In the interim, organizers have said they will again create digital shows on social media platforms for the scheduled week of July 14-19. Read about those shows here, all of which will occur again.