Judy Kensley McKie’s ‘Grizzly Bear’ Bench Leads At Rago’s Modern Design Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — It was time to bring out modern design at Rago Art & Auction Center on September 23 with a sale featuring American and European furnishings, decorative arts, studio ceramics and contemporary glass by leading makers of the Twentieth and Twenty-First Centuries. A Judy Kensley McKie “Grizzly Bear” bench clawed its way to the top of the lots, more than doubling its $120,000 high estimate to sell for $262,500. The 2001 patinated bronze sculpture, 19 by 71 by 21 inches, from a New York private collection, bore an incised signature, date and number to underside “7/10 JKM ’01” and was number seven from the edition of ten. Additional highlights included more of McKie’s critters as well as master works by Peter Voulkos, Paul Evans, George and Mira Nakashima, Wharton Esherick and Wendell Castle. Watch for more details in a review to follow.