Judith Strikes Again At Ralph Fontaine’s Wonderful Winter Multi-Estate Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CANAAN, N.Y. — The Old Testament story of Judith slaying Holofernes has been depicted through the centuries by many artists, from Botticelli, Rembrandt, Caravaggio and Seventeenth Century Italian artist Artemisia Gentileschi to contemporary American artist Kehinde Wiley. The story was also retold in what was described as an “early hand-painted [painting] of two ladies, one with a sword looking like she’s going to cut off a guy’s head” in Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage sale on January 15. “Judith Beheading Holofernes,” presented in a gilt frame was nicely done, with some flaking towards the bottom in an estate-fresh consignment, measuring 10 by 25 inches. It sold for $18,750, including premium, the top lot in Fontaine’s 300-lot Wonderful Winter Multi-Estate Auction featuring estate paintings, Victorian, oak, midcentury and period furniture, a music box collection, folk art, country items and more. More highlights will follow in an upcoming review.