Joseph Kernan’s ‘Dog Bath’ Cleans Up In Swann Galleries’ Illustration Art Sale

Published: December 23, 2024
NEW YORK CITY —Joseph Francis Kernan’s (1878-1958) “Dog Bath,” illustrating boy’s best friend experiencing a dog’s least favorite game, was the leading lot in Swann Auction Galleries’ illustration art sale on December 12. Estimated $40/60,000, it finished at $52,500, including buyer’s premium. Used as the cover illustration for The Saturday Evening Post’s January 13, 1934, issue, the oil on canvas was 26 by 22¼ inches and signed “J.F. Kernan” in the lower right corner. Like Norman Rockwell, Kernan’s brush was infused with humor and charm, drawing from relatable scenes of everyday life — leisure, sports and family — that often graced the covers of The Post. Additional highlights from this auction will be discussed in an upcoming issue.
