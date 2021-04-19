Jordan/Bryant Signed Jersey Card Head’s Heritage Monthly Sports Showcase

DALLAS – A 2000 Upper Deck combo game jersey card signed by the late Laker, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan, which was graded BGS NM-MT+ 8.5 Auto 10, brought $516,600, almost twice its estimates to lead Heritage Auctions’ Sports Monthly Showcase Auction on April 15. The players, who considered themselves like big and little brothers – Bryant regularly emulated Jordan throughout his career – share space upon one of the most important and desirable trading cards produced in the past quarter century, the absolute crown jewel of the 2000-01 UD Game Jersey Edition, the first issue in hobby history to offer dual-swatch auto cards. It is the single most desirable card one could pull from the issue based upon player combination and rarity, considered “The Godfather of Dual-Swatch Auto Cards.” It’s also the iconic pair’s first joint signing of any trading card. For more information, www.ha.com.