Jones & Horan’s Afternoon Auction Realizes Nearly $1.5 Million - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MANCHESTER, N.H.— Jones & Horan’s four-hour sale of 435 lots on Sunday, May 7, resulted in $1,496,000

with buyers competing from 27 different countries. Each lot was offered at no reserve and with no buyer’s premium, totaling a combined result of nearly $1.5 million.

The top lot was a Rolex “Big Red” Daytona ref 6263 which hammered at $65,000. Other wristwatch highlights: Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar ref 3940 sold for $49,000; Rolex “Small Red” Daytona ref 6265 garnered $32,000; Rolex Oyster Perpetual Explorer II ref 1655 brought $16,500; Patek Philippe

Ricochet by Gilbert Albert also brought $16,500; Rolex “Kermit” Submariner ref 16610LV w/B&P hammered at $13,500; and an Omega Speedmaster Professional Chronograph “Transitional Straight

Writing” that soared to $9,800, over its $4/7,000 estimate.

In European pocket watches, top lot was a Patek Philippe rare tandem-winding trip minute repeater with box that achieved $43,000. Other highlights: Henri GrandJean & Co tandem-winding minute repeater grande and petite sonnerie four-year perpetual calendar clockwatch garnered $38,000; Breguet quarter-

hour repeater w/notable provenance reached $27,000; Non-Magnetic Watch Co minute repeater with four-year perpetual calendar topped estimates at $25,000; Girard Perregaux tandem-winding minute repeater grande sonnerie clockwatch soared to $22,000.

In American pocket watches, top lot was a Waltham serial #16 with crystal (glass) plates in 18K which sold for $55,000. Other highlights include Edward Howard 23 sapphire jewel w/ free-sprung balance and with original box achieved $12,500; Hamilton Grade 947 Extra 23J in 14K multicolor HC sold for $10,500; Illinois Pennsylvania Special 26J in heavy 14K brought $10,000; Hamilton rare Grade 951 23J in 14K achieved $8,600; and a Waltham Premier Maximus 23J in 14K garnered $7,000.

Highlights of the jewelry section were a heavy 14K yellow gold curb chain by William Ruser of Beverly Hills which brought $12,500; another 14K curb chain by Ruser brought $6,800; and a Cartier 14K twisted wire necklace achieved $6,000.

A special section of antique firearms included an Amos S. Bisbing Swivel Breech long rifle garnering $2,800 and an E. Remington & Sons of Ilion, N.Y., factory engraved Elliot’s patent five-shot pepperbox Derringer pistol, which brought $2,200.

Jones & Horan’s next online auction will close Saturday, September 23. They also hold biweekly online-only auctions, including a special 7th Christmas in July auction which will open on July 6.

For additional information, 800-622-8120 or www.jones-horan.com.