Jones & Horan Strikes With Coin & Watch Rarities In Online Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by W.A. Demers

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Jones & Horan’s October 10 auction realized nearly $1.6 million, including the $110,000 result for an American coin, according to co-owner Pattey Jones. The 400 lots of watches, coins and jewelry attracted buyers from more than 25 different countries, with each lot offered at no reserve and with no buyer’s premium.

The coins came from the estate of William Foster Lardner (1873-0934), a notable early American copper collecyor, and were led by an 1843 US Braided Hair half cent, which achieved $110,000 and a 1794 US Liberty Cap cent, which fetched $100,000.

The 1843 US Braided Hair half cent had not been seen by the numismatic community for the past 90 years and came fresh from the Lardner estate. Catalog notes described it as “an absolutely mind-blowing coin, with a shockingly bold and vibrant red color and luster that in its intensity we believe may be wholly unique among the entire surviving population of US half cents.” According to a Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) population report, a total of only five proof half cents across all dates have been rated as red cameo; accordingly, that makes this example numerically the sole finest graded red cameo of its date and it is numerically tied with a single 1842 example as the finest graded red cameos of the entire half cent series.

The other coin rarity crossing the block was a 1794 US Liberty Cap Starred Reverse cent, graded by PCGS as “VF20.” It was noted to be a tremendously rare and previously unknown example to early copper collectors. The coin was classified as the 10th best example ever to have been graded. It was an unusual piece, as in Lardner’s two previous sales, which heavily featured American copper coinage, he never sold a Starred Reverse. The hammer price for this coin was $100,000.

The rest of the sale’s top highlights switched over to timepieces. The premier lot in this category was a Patek Philippe annual calendar chronograph. Catalog notes praised it as a “magnificent timepiece [that] combines elegance and functionality, offering everything a modern gentleman could desire for daily wear.” Exuding both sophistication and precision, it was a standout in the sale and earned $45,000.

An Audemars Piguet Classique Skeleton, a seldom-seen masterpiece, is typically reserved for the highest echelons of watchmaking. The stunning example in this sale provided collectors with a rare opportunity to own a skeletonized model without having to take out a second mortgage, according to the catalog. Intricate craftsmanship and timeless appeal combined to achieve a notable hammer price of $12,500.

A rare Heuer Carrera, retailed by Abercrombie & Fitch, crossed the block at $13,500, surpassing its high estimate. It featured a sought-after double signature from the renowned New York retailer. Catalog notes explained that at the time, Abercrombie was known as an outfitter for adventurers, granting this watch an interesting place at the intersection of Abercrombie’s and Heuer’s storied histories.

And speaking of storied histories, a Waltham US presidential lifesaving presentation watch with 18K gold hunting case, settled at $23,000, near its high estimate. The blue-chip early Waltham watch was presented in 1867 on behalf of US President Andrew Johnson to a Finnish ship’s captain for the rescue of Americans in distress at sea. The watch featured an enameled lifesaving scene on one side of its case and an enameled rendition of the US Presidential Seal on its other side.

The personal watch of an Elgin Watch Co., assembly department foreman, Frank M. Wills, achieved a final price of $31,000 against its $15/25,000 estimate. Catalog notes explained that it was customary among major American watch makers to let factory employees make “personal” watches using company materials, some of which were extraordinary. This example was a tour de force, having a jeweled movement and ornately engraved and stylized plates. Jones & Horan said the watch was “at the top end of the extraordinary category and is one of the most truly unique pieces we have had the pleasure to handle in our firm’s history.”

A rare H. Barbezat Bôle, carillon striking four-hammer minute repeater in an 18K gold case, achieved a final price of $31,000 against an auction estimate of $14/20,000. This watch, desirable among collectors, strikes the hours, quarter-hours and minutes on demand and features a rare multi-tonal melodic chime to its quarter-hour strikes, which is known as “carillon striking.”

Jones & Horan charges no buyer’s premium; prices given are hammer prices. For information, www.jones-horan.com or 603-623-5314.

