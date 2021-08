Johnson’s Scandinavian Painted Cupboard Stands Tall For Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. – Pook & Pook offered the collection of Barbara A. and Fred Johnson of Rockford, Ill., on August 19. The assortment of 419 lots was offered in an online-only sale that saw all lots selling for a total of nearly $185,000. A notably strong finish early in the day was the $3,717 result achieved for a Scandinavian painted pine cupboard that was dated 1796. The piece had an arched cornice and painted cupboard doors on top with stylized floral decoration and a lower section with canted corners. Jamie Shearer, speaking after the sale, said he had been pleasantly surprised not only by the result on the cupboard but at the entire sale, which he characterized interest as “really strong, all day long.” He said the cupboard, which had been estimated at $500-$1,000, had been purchased by a trade buyer in New England who bought throughout the sale and who was also new to Pook & Pook.

A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.