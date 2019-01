NEW YORK CITY — Of the more than 1,400 lots to cross the block between January 17–20 at Sotheby’s, the priciest result was $675,000 for a lot of two portraits by Joshua Johnson, one depicting Dr Andrew Aitkin, the other depicting his wife, Elizabeth Aitkin, with her daughter, Eliza. The result was tenfold the expectations for the lot, which had been estimated at $60/80,000 and came from a private Maryland collection. A full report of Sotheby’s Americana Week sales will follow in a future issue.