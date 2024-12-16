John Young ‘Apollo 10’ Suit Patches Reach Six Figures In $2.7M Heritage Space Sale

DALLAS — December 6 and 7 saw one giant leap for auction-kind with Heritage Auctions’ Space Exploration Signature Auction, which offered 671 lots of important space exploration items and memorabilia, featuring the personal collection of Fred Haise (American, b 1933), former lunar module pilot of the Apollo 13. A set of four certified and signed flown space suit patches from the personal collection of Apollo 10 command module pilot John Young led the sale, rocketing to $137,500, with premium. The patches from the May 18-26, 1969, mission, displayed in a frame, included a US flag worn on his left upper sleeve, a NASA logo of Beta cloth worn on the right side of his chest, an Apollo 10 insignia on Beta cloth worn on the left side of his chest and his “J. Young” Beta cloth name patch worn on the middle of his chest. Written on the paper backing of the frame, was an authentication from Young, reading, “I certify that these 4 patches were on my Apollo 10 pressure suit when I went to the MOON. John Young.” Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.