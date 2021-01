John Wayne’s ‘True Grit’ Carbine Loads Up $88,500 For Brian Lebel

MESA, ARIZ. – The Winchester 1892 SRC used by John Wayne in both True Grit and Rooster Cogburn was a highlight of Brian Lebel’s January 23 Old West Auction when it sold for $88,500 to an American buyer. The carbine featured the actor’s signature across the lever loop and came with a shortened barrel that allowed Wayne to exercise his theatrical move: the one-handed rifle flip reload on horseback. Along with a number of other pieces in the sale, the rifle had provenance to Stembridge Gun Rentals, a firm founded in Hollywood in 1920 to supply firearms to the movie industry. The firearm came with invoices from the Rooster Cogburn rental.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.