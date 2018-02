BOSTON, MASS. — Grogan & Company’s February 11 sale included “Two Heads of a Bearded Man,” an oil on canvas done by John Singer Sargent (1856-1925), circa 1891-92. It was a study for his “Frieze of the Prophets” at the Boston Public Library and is a well-documented work, having been first sold by Christie, Manson & Woods in 1925. It has been exhibited more than once and appears in John Singer Sargent: Complete Paintings Vol. 9: Figures and Landscapes, 1914-1925. Finishing at $97,600, it was expected to be the top selling lot in the sale, and it was.

A full report will follow.