WESTMORELAND, N.H. – A Nineteenth Century John Sawin banjo clock sold for $3,750 at Flying Pig Auctions on March 1, the top lot from a single-owner Connecticut collection of clocks. The auction house said the 500-plus lots of clocks, pocket and wristwatches filled every room of the collector’s house.

The Sawin clock featured a reverse painted panel to the bottom featuring two Lady Libertys flanking an eagle sitting on a throne. One Liberty is seen holding a balance weight in one hand and a sword in the other, while the second figure is seen pouring water on the eagle. A Massachusetts maker, Sawin is believed to have learned the clockmaking trade from Aaron Willard. He would go on to have numerous associations with the Willard family of clockmakers throughout his career.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.