LONE JACK, MO.— The WWII collection of author and retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Jack Angolia was offered at Soulis Auctions on July 24 and August 1, with a top price of $47,460 earned for Admiral John S. “Slew” McCain’s (1884-1945) uniform, medals, citations, certificates and extensive archive. John S McCain, Sr, was grandfather to John S McCain, Jr, a submarine commander in World War II and later a Commander in Chief Pacific Command, and grandfather to John S. McCain III, a US Navy captain during the Vietnam War and congressman and senator from Arizona, who passed away in 2018.

Among the medals were McCain’s Navy Cross and Distinguished Service Medal, and a large grouping that supports his Award of Knight Commander of the Military Division of the Order of the British Empire, which includes a document signed by King George VI. Other pieces in the lot include a commission signed by President Truman, an appointment signed by President Roosevelt and others signed by Fleet Admiral William Halsey, Jr and General Douglas MacArthur.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.