John Nelson Goes White Glove Again, Nets $750,000 For Andrew Jones Auctions

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring, Photos Courtesy Andrew Jones Auctions

LOS ANGELES – For the fourth time in as many sales, Andrew Jones Auctions has achieved “white glove” results for lots sold from the collection of the Los Angeles-based but internationally known antiques dealer John Nelson.

All of the previous auctions have offered furniture, Asian works of art, lighting, decorative works in a variety of media, and fine art, as did the one the firm conducted on May 1, but at 336 lots, it was slightly larger than the previous auctions, which were between 271 and 278 lots. The sale achieved a total of approximately $750,000.

“I’m extremely pleased,” Andrew Jones said. “I was on the rostrum for seven hours. The sale doubled the low estimate and we’ve spoken with John Nelson’s people and his family; everyone is very happy.”

Leading the sale at $12,500 was a monumental 6-foot-wide Regency parcel ebonized and carved circular giltwood mirror that dated to the early Nineteenth Century and sold to a buyer on the East Coast. The mirror’s original convex mirror plate had been replaced with a later one but that did not deter bidders, who quickly pushed it past its $6/8,000 estimate. It is interesting to note that it was the second time the mirror had been offered at Andrew Jones Auctions; when Nelson acquired it on March 3, 2019, he paid an even $20,000 for it.

Described as “imposing” and measuring 101 inches tall by 90 inches wide, a Nineteenth Century Continental Neoclassical cabinet painted in tones of blue and gray skipped past its $800-$1,200 to sell for $9,375. It was purchased by a local decorator.

Two chandeliers, offered separately, each brought $8,750. The first to cross the block, a Northern European and probably Baltic Neoclassical gilt-bronze and cut glass eight-light chandelier had been estimated at $4/6,000, the same estimate assigned to a Louis XVI-style gilt-bronze, cut and pressed glass 18-light chandelier from the late Nineteenth Century.

Italian furniture appealed to bidders, who pushed a set of six Italian Neoclassical-style polychrome decorated paneled doors, comparatively new at early Twentieth Century, to $8,750. A pair of Venetian rococo silvered and faux marble console tables from the mid-Eighteenth Century had been estimated more aggressively and achieved $8,125 ($4/6,000). For Italian decorative pieces, it would be hard to beat a 20-by-16-inch Neoclassical-style white and brÃ¨che violette marble relief of a Roman Emperor. Likely collected during a Grand Tour, the relief dated to the late Nineteenth or early Twentieth Century and sold for $5,250.

Based on the Pacific Rim, Andrew Jones is well placed to reach buyers throughout Asia for pieces that originated in that part of the world. Leading Asian offerings at $6,250 was a 35-inch-tall pair of gilt-bronze mounted Chinese famille rose Canton porcelain vases that had been fitted as lamps. Also, of Asian interest, a Southeast Asian verdigris mixed alloy bust of Buddha that was offered without a date and stood 31 inches tall closed out at $5,750.

A trend Jones noted was that while the sale lacked large sets of chairs, he was very pleased with the results they achieved for chairs, whether sold in pairs or individually; it was a category driven largely by decorators.

Andrew Jones Auctions will offer property from the Collection of Kirk and Anne Douglas, to benefit the Douglas Foundation, on Wednesday, May 18, and a fifth installment from the John Nelson Collection on June 5.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.andrewjonesauctions.com or 213-748-8008.