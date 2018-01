STAMFORD, CONN. — John (“Johnny”) K. Saradjian died January 5 at his home. He was 89 years old. Born on August 25, 1928, in Beijing, China, he was the son of Zarouhi and Nerses Saradjian.



Saradjian demonstrated his entrepreneurial spirit early in his life, as he joined his mother in operating the family Oriental rug business in downtown Stamford while he was still in high school. Saradjian graduated from Stamford High School, Class of 1946, and continued to successfully run the business after his mother’s death and until its closing in 2004.



In addition to running the family business, Saradjian had a passion for antiques and artwork, and was an avid collector and dealer. Known throughout the antiques community for his knowledge of antique rugs and fine porcelains, he ran a prosperous gallery in Stamford for many years and continued to pursue this passion until his death. His love of antiques extended to an appreciation of history, and Saradjian was an active member of the Stamford Historical Society for many years. While he turned down a number of offers to serve as an officer, his dedication to the society was demonstrated through various special projects he handled for the society, as well as numerous committees he served upon.



A longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Stamford, Saradjian was active in the choir for many years. He also enjoyed spending time at his second home in Plymouth, Vt., where he pursued his love of gardening. Saradjian’s appreciation for gardening was ever-present at his primary residence, as well, his specialty being dahlias, which he stored away in his basement each winter for replanting in the spring, proudly displaying a rainbow of colors in his home’s front yard.



Saradjian is survived by his brother, Martin, (Marge) of Lexington, Mass., and his nephews Peter and Matthew; his nephews John Vorperian (Milder) of White Plains, N.Y., and stepnephew Juan, and Richard Vorperian (Kate) of Somers, N.Y.



Saradjian was predeceased by his loving sister, Martha Vorperian; his first partner Harold Kendrick of 15 years and his second partner of 26 years, Peter Baner.



A funeral service was conducted on January 20 at First United Methodist Church in Stamford; burial followed at Fairfield Memorial Park in Stamford.