John Hallock, 82, Antique Metalworks Fabricator & Restorer

WATERBURY, CONN. — John Hallock, 82, of Bethlehem, Conn., died peacefully on October 4, at Waterbury Hospital after a long illness. A longtime resident of Bethlehem, John was born in Bridgeport, Conn., son of graphic artist Robert and Marion Hallock.

John attended Newtown (Conn.) High School and graduated from Trinity Pauling School and Goddard College. He attended the Art Students League of New York City.

John’s early labor included a stint at Fabric Fire Hose in Sandy Hook, Conn., and with inventor Robert Fulton of Newtown. In his twenties John developed his love of working with metal in sculpture and began a business making early American design lighting fixtures. In 1974, John designed and made the famous Bee weathervane still atop the Newtown Bee building. He later made the landmark gilded dove vane for the Newtown Congregational Church. Self-employed, John expanded his skills and reputation as a master restorer of antique metal work, primarily American folk art weathervanes and ornamentals. John was gratified that his talented artistic sons, Johnny and Micah, shared his talent and his interest and worked together with him in his shop. His business and knowledge gave a start to several young men who became skilled practitioners in metal antique restoration.

Viewed as unique by many, a man of few words, when asked how John is, his wife Kate would say “John’s John” and that was so. Not easily described or pegged, more gregarious when younger, John in later years kept more to himself, enjoying his dogs and wildlife. John knew a lot about a lot and didn’t have to press his knowledge on others. He had a keen, intelligent mind and modest manner, and was kind and generous and pretty funny, and not an exhibitionist about any of this.

John is survived by his wife Kate Jackson of Bethlehem; his daughter Bridget (Jody) Tuttle of Oxford, Conn., and son Micah of Albuquerque, N.M.; and grandchildren, Shannon and Jeremy Tuttle.

John’s son, John P. (Johnny) Hallock, also of Bethlehem predeceased him.

At his request there was no service.

The family is grateful for the care and compassion of all of the staff of the Intensive Care Unit, Waterbury Hospital.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to the Bethlehem Ambulance Association, PO Box 401, Bethlehem, CT 06751