John E. Dunn IV, 68, Antiques Dealer - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

THOMPSON, CONN. — John E. Dunn IV, 68, passed away in the comfort of his home on August 18. An art and antiques dealer for more than 40 years, John was a lifelong “treasure hunter.” His insatiable passion for history, craftsmanship and collecting that led him to this calling, also led him to cross paths with some of the most interesting and eccentric of individuals, with whom he fit right in. Able to strike up a conversation with anyone about anything, his infectious energy and larger-than-life personality always left an impact.

Neither a rule follower nor an admirer of authority, John lived life on his own terms to the very end. Having migrated all over New England and down the coast to North Carolina, he was thrilled to return to spend his final chapter in the lush oasis of the quiet corner of Connecticut. His sense of humor, vast and eclectic knowledge and gregarious nature will be deeply missed by his children, family, friends, business acquaintances and many more individuals he met along his way. A family gathering will be conducted later to spread his ashes off the coast of North Carolina in tandem with his father.

—Submitted by the family