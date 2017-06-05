NEWTON, MASS. — At Tremont’s June 4 sale, a mixed media collage by John Angus Chamberlain, (1927-2011) led the day, selling for $70,200, including premium, to Mark Brock, a Concord, Mass., dealer. The work comprised painted paper and metal mounted to fiber board with staples and was signed and dated 1962.

Brock said he bought it for inventory and added that he was very pleased with the purchase, having thought it would bring more than $100,000. That belief was based on the fact that Bonham’s sold a similar work in May 2105 for substantially more.

Finishing just behind the Chamberlain was a group of rare works by Edward Steichen that brought $67,860. Divided into two lots were a group of large original prints and photo murals that Steichen had prepared for the New York State exhibit at the 1933 Century of Progress World’s Fair in Chicago. Included were mounted prints approximately 48 inches tall, multiple exposures, of the George Washington Bridge, the Empire State Building and Rockefeller Center, taken while each was under construction, plus more than 30 rolled prints which, together, would have created a mural more than 57 feet long. The history of this collection, so far as is known, will be included in the full review of the sale in an upcoming issue.