John Chamberlain & A.R. Penck Works Vie For Top Lot In James Cox Gallery Auction

WILLOW, N.Y. — In an online-only sale on December 12, James Cox Gallery offered 225 pieces from seven private collections and six estates, including that of Marcuse “Cusie” Pfeifer (1936-2020), noted gallerist and internationally known collector of fine photography. Tied for top lot status at $22,800 each, including buyer’s premium, were “Ronettes,” 1964, by John Chamberlain (1927-2011) and A.R. Penck’s (1939-2017) untitled, 1981, India ink of totemic figures. With estimates ranging from $50 to $25,000, the gallery’s no-reserve sale included significant artwork in all media, with a special emphasis on the Woodstock art colony, WPA artists, fine printmakers and urban subject matter.

Watch for a full review appearing later.