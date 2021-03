BANGOR, PENN. – An outstanding collection of canes and walking sticks – more than 50 of them – including a President John Q. Adams presentation cane, carved wooden presidential cane, carved bone examples, carved wood canes, gadget canes, ladies canes, even “weaponized” canes, crossed the block on day two of Hartzell’s Auction Galleries February 26-27 auctions. Top lot status among them was an important John Quincy Adams cane that commanded $7,995 when premium is added. Inscribed “Presented to the Ho. John Q. Adams by Minot Thayer, Sam’l Turner, Eben’r T. Frogg, Soloman, Richmond and Harvey Field, a committee of the delegation of the legislature ran of the 12th congressional district in Mass. April 1st 1837, in acknowledgment of his talents and other successful exertion in defence of the constitution of his country,” the 35½-inch-long gold headed cane was cut from the timbers of the frigate Constitution, according to Quincy’s last will and testament. The phrase “in his country” runs down on the side of the handle because the engraver ran out of room on the top. The cane’s 18K gold octagonal top is square with gold eyelets on the wooden shaft and solid silver ferrule. There was much more in the way of Americana, fine and folk art, furniture and country primitives in this sale. Watch for a full review in an upcoming issue.