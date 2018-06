By Laura Beach

DEDHAM, MASS. — Johanna McBrien, founding editor and associate publisher of Antiques and Fine Art magazine, has been named executive director of the Dedham Historical Society and Museum (DHSM). McBrien succeeds Vicky Kruckeberg, who is retiring.

John Smiroldo, founder and publisher of Antiques and Fine Art and its related selling platform www.incollect.com, said his company’s growing emphasis on interior design reflects his desire to expand the market for fine art and antiques by reaching out to a broader audience of decorators and home furnishers. Of Antiques and Fine Art, published quarterly, he said, “Johanna will still be acquiring all of our scholarly articles, so the quantity and frequency of this material will remain about the same, and our existing readership will continue receiving the academic edit they have enjoyed reading. Johanna will still be at all the major antiques shows, representing AFA as she always has for the last 18 years.”

Editor Marianne Litty, who has been with parent company Pure Imaging for roughly two decades, will oversee all interior design-related content for Antiques and Fine Art. McBrien, who joined the Dedham Historical Society on June 8, said traffic data from www.incollect.com confirms the essential role of the design trade in the antiques industry.

McBrien brings to the Dedham Historical Society a depth of knowledge about American fine and decorative art. A graduate of Boston University and Winterthur’s program in American Material Culture, she has held positions at museums, galleries and auction houses, rising to the position of assistant vice president at Christie’s in New York City. A prolific writer, speaker, teacher and appraisal consultant, she serves on a variety of boards and committees. At Antiques and Fine Art, she published the work of leading scholars and introduced readers to major private collections.

Of her new role at Dedham Historical Society and Museum, founded in 1859, McBrien told Antiques and The Arts Weekly, “Vicky Kruckeberg did an outstanding job in making the organization more visitor friendly. In tandem with the archivist, she focused on DHSM’s fine collections. I am looking forward to building on Vicky’s successes and collaborating with the board to further increase community engagement and focus on increasing awareness of the relevance of historic material to today’s audience. Years ago, when Jonathan Fairbanks asked why I wanted to join a fledgling magazine, I said, ‘It has huge potential, which I can develop.’ I am eager to start this new chapter and expand on the existing platform to build on the strengths the DHSM has to offer.”

For more information on the Dedham Historical Society, which preserves the history of the Boston-area towns of Dedham, Bellingham, Plainville, Natick, Wellesley and Norwood, www.dedhamhistorical.org.