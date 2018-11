WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A native New Yorker, Joel H. Frankel (1937–2018) was the second of Simon and Sarah Frankel’s three children. He received a bachelor’s degree in business from Clark University. In 1967, he married Edith Goldstein Janow (1939–2012). Not long afterwards, Joel and Edith boldly left their careers at the time to embark on a new venture, establishing E&J Frankel Ltd, which would become one of the leading firms dealing in Chinese and other Asian arts and antiquities in the United States. Leaders in their field, Edith and Joel travelled the world in search of art treasures and educating the general public about their shared passion. Their gallery on Madison Avenue in New York City became a local institution, best-known for their regular schedule of innovative, thematic exhibitions. Joel was an active and vocal leader in the antiques trade, serving as president of the Art and Antique Dealers League of America (1984–90) and in an ex officio capacity for the remainder of his life. Joel and Edith were also representatives of the League to Cinoa (International Federation of Dealer Associations). After Edith’s passing, Joel continued the business, albeit at a semi-retired pace. A proud Brooklynite, Joel relocated to Westchester in his final years to be closer to his daughter, Risa Frankel Swersey. After struggling with several health issues in recent years, Joel succumbed suddenly but gently to natural causes. He is survived by Risa, his son James D. Frankel, his grandson Brandon P. Swersey, and his sister Roberta Gold.

—Submitted by the family