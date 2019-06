DALLAS — Numerous bidders pursued a 1915 Cracker Jack Joe Jackson No. 103 PSA NM-MT 8 until it sold for $120,000 to claim top-lot honors in Heritage Auctions’ 1915 Cracker Jack PSA Set Registry Auction May 30. The total for the event was $1,406,927. The player whose name usually gets attached to the greatest scandal in the history of the game also was the game’s greatest hitter during the final decade of the Dead Ball Era, thanks to an approach that relied less on natural talent rather than a cerebral approach to the game.

Jackson’s stats from the 1919 World Series — 12 hits in 32 at-bats (.375 average) with five runs scored, three doubles, a home run and six runs batted in — have many believing that he was not one of the players personally involved with the scandal that took place 100 years ago. Cracker Jack cards were largely a victim of circumstance, limited in number by a multiple factors. One of the most coveted cards of the Dead Ball Era, this is one of just 19 cards graded NM-MT, and only two are known to have received higher grades.

Price given includes the buyer’s premium. For more information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.